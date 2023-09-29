Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson wants his players to embrace their hectic fixture schedule, saying "this is where we want to be".

The Dons travel to play Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. That marks the end of a hectic nine days in which they have played Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany and faced Ross County home and away in the league and cup.

Robson's side return to continental action next Thursday at home to HJK Helsinki who have the luxury of having the weekend off.

When asked if the football authorities here could do more to help with the schedule, Robson said: "It is not something I really want to get in to because we tried to fight so hard last season to get to this position.

"Would we like less games going in to some games? Yes, because it does catch up with teams.

"As you saw with Hearts last year, it was very difficult. You saw West Ham, David Moyes, a really experienced manager, they struggled a wee bit when they have got the European stuff.

"I think it is a wee bit different for your big teams, because they have a bigger squad to deal with it, but we have a tight squad here and we are all in it fighting.

"We enjoy it and we want to play games and we try and be positive with it because it is positive. We have got a real chance – a (League Cup) semi final again, we have got European league football which has been brilliant for the club, and you can see the fans' excitement.

"It is not ideal the amount of games we play, but this is where we want to be. We have got to be positive about it."