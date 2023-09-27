After a run of five defeats in six, Steven Naismith desperately needed a win. He got it in dramatic style at Kilmarnock and will be a “very relieved man”, says Lee McCulloch, as the Hearts boss tries to quell discontent among the support.

Naismith made what proved to be an inspired substitution by throwing on Alex Lowry in the 91st minute, with the midfielder netting a matter of seconds later.

McCulloch, who was assistant to Naismith’s predecessor Robbie Neilson at Hearts until their dismissal in April, says the squad must shoulder some of the blame for the poor start to the campaign.

“Naismith deserves a bit of credit because he’s had everything thrown at him since the start of the season,” McCulloch told BBC Sportsound.

“They’ve underperformed, they’re out of Europe, but to go through now to the cup semi-finals at Hampden and give the fans something to shout about, which they haven’t had for the last few weeks, he’ll be a very relieved man.

“The bulk of that Hearts squad finished third and then fourth. This is a top, top squad.

"It has arguably the best striker in the league [Lawrence Shankland], it has an international player in Liam Boyce coming off the bench.

"There’s strength and depth in this squad and that’s why there’s been so much made of poor performances in the league early on.”