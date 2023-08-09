Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 2nd

Predicted 2023-24 position: 3rd

Arsenal were superb for so long last season but cracked late on under relentless pressure from Manchester City.

The campaign still represented great progress as manager Mikel Arteta's side played some superb football and they have had a statement summer in the markets in an attempt to go one better.

Declan Rice's final fee of £100m plus £5m in add-ons was hefty, but he will be an outstanding addition in midfield after leading West Ham United to the Europa Conference League trophy last season. Arteta has huge faith in £65m Kai Havertz after his arrival from Chelsea, while Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber could prove another top-class addition as Arsenal contemplate a Champions League campaign.

The Community Shield win over Manchester City was a morale booster and Arsenal have real quality in Bukayo Saka, captain Martin Odegaard, Gabrial Martinelli and others.

Do I see Arsenal as title winners? No. Do I see Arsenal as trophy winners? Yes.

