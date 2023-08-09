Guillem Balague, Spanish football expert

Julen Lopetegui told me a few days back that when he first arrived at the club he was told that, if he managed to save Wolves from relegation last season, he would be able to sign players - not the most expensive ones, but young and talented players. It was an exciting prospect.

At the end of last season he was told this was not the case, but he could recruit players on free transfers. He had to consider his position but finally accepted that was the new target and challenge.

Then, as is public after the club wrote a statement, he was told that even this wouldn't be possible and that he wouldn't be able to sign anyone.

Lopetegui's frustration came from the fact that he believes Wolves bosses moved the goalposts twice.

This is a manager who has coached Spain and Real Madrid, and won a European title for Sevilla. He thought that being in the Premier League was the next step to take in his stellar career but feels the club has gone backwards.

He told me in the interview that he had absolutely no problem with those that run the club day to day, but I have the impression that the people who make the final decisions at Wolves were not telling him the full picture.

Obviously it is now a project for another manager.

Lopetegui believes Wolves haven't taken full advantage of what he brings and haven't given him the opportunity to use his talent, contacts and worth to improve the squad, and make Wolves a regular top-10 club with hopes of European football. This is what he was told when he chose to leave a personal situation behind to manage them.

Wolves have had time to look for a replacement, as I'm sure conversations about Lopetegui's future have been taking place for a while.

He managed to prepare the team in a solid pre-season, but it was one that also showed an alarming lack of depth.

Get Wolves news and opinion direct to your phone