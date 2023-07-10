Southampton have released their away kit for the 2023-24 season, which focuses on the two blue waves within the club crest.

Each of the Saints kits for the upcoming campaign celebrate a different element of the Southampton crest. The away kit takes inspiration from the River Itchen, the city's maritime history, and the iconic Southampton docks.

Their first opportunity to wear the new strip will come on Wednesday 12 July in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Benfica at St George’s Park.