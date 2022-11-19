Standard Liege contract rebel Nicolas Raskin has been handed a deadline to sign a new deal, according to Belgian outlet Le Soir, with Rangers named along with Spezia and Club Brugge as clubs monitoring the 21-year-old midfielder. (Daily Record), external

Under-pressure Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has dismissed suggestions that signings made by the club have not been his choice, stressing that he speaks to sporting director Ross Wilson every day. (Sky Sports), external

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers' demoralising Champions League campaign has affected his players mentally. (The Scotsman), external

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is still angry that the decision to have an early winter break last season because of a reduction in attendances forced by Covid-19 restrictions halted the early momentum he had as manager before Celtic overtook them to win the Scottish title. (Scottish Daily Express), external

