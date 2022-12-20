Celtic v Livingston: Pick of the stats

Celtic have won each of their last 15 home league games played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), conceding just one goal in the process.

Celtic have never lost at home to Livingston in 17 previous meetings in all competitions, winning 14 and drawing three.

Livingston have only won one of their last six away league games, drawing two and losing three, but they are unbeaten in their last three such outings, winning one and drawing two.