Hammell focuses on positives

Steven Hammell was keen to stress the positives of a "really progressive week" that culminated in Motherwell's 4-0 friendly loss to Spurs.

"It was a good game for us to take on and good experience," boss Hammell told the club website.

"We have had a really positive week, we have got a lot of good work in, much needed.

“Obviously there were some things in the game that we could do better with, but overall we are just looking at the positives and it's been a really progressive week.

"We ended up with a lot of 16-year-olds on the pitch, which was a great experience for them, and they conducted themselves very well.

"It was a top team we were facing, very high level. A lot of it was good, there's a lot we need to get better at of course."