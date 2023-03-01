Motherwell appoint Foster as 'head of coaching'

Motherwell have appointed Richard Foster as their new head of coaching, a role which oversees all youth coaches in the club's academy.

The ex-Rangers and Aberdeen full-back will also coach the Fir Park club's Under-16s team and Under-18s team until a replacement for Stuart Kettlewell has been appointed.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me at the perfect time,” said Foster, who was assistant manager at USL Championship side Detroit City for the 2022 season before returning to Scotland earlier this month.

“Motherwell is renowned for developing young players that go on to have sustained careers within the game and they have some great, young talent coming through with excellent people working here."