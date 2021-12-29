Frustration but rising standards

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

There was a frustration in the voices of the Tottenham players who conducted media duties after the 1-1 draw at Southampton and their manager also pointed to what might have been.

When Mohammed Salisu was rightly dismissed before half-time, allowing Spurs to draw level from the spot, few would have seen anything other than three points on the horizon for Antonio Conte’s outfit.

They toiled, working ball after ball wide and swinging in deliveries (28 in the second half) only to get no reward.

In some ways, this did look like a team who are much improved under the Italian but who also haven’t maybe had time to do the detailed work needed in specific situations – such as having a one-man advantage.

Conte is seven unbeaten in the league – a club record for any new Spurs manager. That achievement alone points to the fact his resilience as a boss is rubbing off.

It was noteworthy, too, that before kick-off midfielder Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg said Conte has demanded improvement technically, physically and of the standards players set for themselves away from training.

Hojbjerg said Conte is asking for a true professional footballer’s lifestyle from the group.

One would think with more time this will shine through. There are signs already, even if frustration won the day on the south coast.