On Moises Caicedo remaining at the club despite publicly declaring his desire to leave: "I am happy that Moises has stayed with us. I want to speak to our fans to support him. I love Moises. Everyone in the club loves him and I want the fans to follow me."

De Zerbi confirmed Adam Lallana will not feature against Bournemouth and that Evan Ferguson is a doubt following the injury he suffered against Liverpool: "Lallana won't play, Ferguson we will see tomorrow. We will be ready to try and win. It will be more difficult, we will find it more difficult to score."

On new signing Yasin Ayari and academy prospect Facundo Buonanotte: "I want to see Ayari on the pitch. I think he is a good, young player. I'm happy for Buonanotte, he will be on the bench tomorrow and we will see if he can play."

He is wary of Bournemouth despite impressive recent results: "The Bournemouth game will be difficult. Liverpool are a stronger team but to win tomorrow, we need to play a perfect game. I'm focused only on us. They have bought good players but we need to be ready."

De Zerbi said Tariq Lamptey will feature against the Cherries: "Tomorrow, Tariq will play. I think he's improving and he's an important player for us. At right-back, Joel, Pascal or Tariq can play depending on our strategy and opponent."