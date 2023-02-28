C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

On Saturday we reverted to a defensive nature again and personally it was no surprise we conceded three in the first half against a Manchester City team who played well but appeared a little vulnerable at the back.

I'm not sure why we went five across the back when we have found the most effective way to play is to go for it and attack. Yes, Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world, but Brentford attacked them and look at what they achieved!

Going forward Solanke, Traore and Ouattara all looked very good so why not go more direct, get them involved as much as possible and try to make things happen.

Haaland was in good form but we did a good job in the midfield of stopping balls getting through to him. Unfortunately this is Haaland and he only needs one chance to punish a team like we found out.

There are positives to take and play like we did going forward we have a good chance of staying up. Go all defensive again and we might as well prepare for the Championship. Arsenal and Liverpool next, two bonus games. I just want to see us have a go.