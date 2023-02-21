'Hibs have captured the imagination again'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Hibs continued their fine run of form with what could be considered the very definition of a ‘routine’ win over Kilmarnock at Easter Road on Saturday.

Will Fish – who, it is safe to say, has won over those that initially doubted his ability to perform at Hibs’ level – headed the home side into the lead with a goal that was as simple as it was effective. Fish timed his run to meet Aiden McGeady's corner and sent his header into the goal to put the hosts in front.

Hibs should really have extended their lead with several good chances wasted before Matt Hoppe, substituted on to replace the injured McGeady, put the game beyond Killie with a second goal – his first for Hibs – shortly after the second half resumed.

A red card to Kilmarnock’s Kyle Vassell was all there was left to talk about as the Hibees took their foot off the gas and saw the game out comfortably. The Killie forward might feel aggrieved to have been sent off, having initially been booked before John Beaton conducted a review following advice from the VAR referee. Having watched the incident back on Sportscene, I’m still not convinced it warranted a red card, though, by the letter of the law, the referee could make a case to justify it.

Hibs now sit just five points behind a much-hyped Hearts in third place, and while those five points might yet prove to be insurmountable, it has at least captured the imagination of the Hibs support who will be looking at the remaining fixtures and thinking about what could be for the rest of the season.