Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool must "learn" from their mistakes after losing heavily to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead at Anfield, but Van Dijk says Liverpool have been left with "almost an impossible job" to qualify for the quarter-finals after eventually losing 5-2.

"They have quality players all over the team who can punish the mistakes you make - and that's what they did," said the Netherlands centre-back.

"They're mistakes we shouldn't make, but it happens in football. We're not robots, sometimes mistakes happen.

"The only thing we can do is learn from it, focus on the next one to make sure it doesn't happen [again]."