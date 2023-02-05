St Johnstone 1-4 Celtic: Analysis

BBC Scotland's Martin Dowden at McDiarmid Park

No matter the obstacle, manager Ange Postecoglou has this Celtic side finding solutions. Some of their football on a difficult pitch was outstanding.

They faced an opponent who got a lot of things right but the outcome was never really in doubt.

Postecoglou talks about seeking constant improvement and sometimes one wonders where exactly that's required. Yet it's exactly what they seem to do as the season unfolds.

Aaron Mooy has proved to be an excellent acquisition despite many initially doubting where he would fit in. Right at the heart of things is the answer.

With so many performing at such a high level and Kyogo Furuhashi producing where it matters, Celtic really do look unstoppable on this form.