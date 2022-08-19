Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: Team news

Crystal Palace have no new fitness concerns and could be unchanged from the side which drew against Liverpool.

Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland, James McArthur and James Tomkins remain out.

Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos ruptured his Achilles tendon during last week's victory over Everton and could be out for the season.

Ezri Konsa or Calum Chambers will take his place, while Kortney Hause is fit again and Emi Buendia is pushing for a first start of the campaign.

