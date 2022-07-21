'No excuses' for pre-season defeat - Lampard

Frank Lampard said there were "no excuses" for Everton's performance in their final match of their US tour, which ended in a 4-0 defeat by Minnesota United.

Speaking to EvertonTV, external after the game, Lampard said: "The players have to work and understand we were in a relegation battle for a big portion of last season.

"We had an amazing night [against Crystal Palace] and an amazing run… but, as soon as that finished, I put it to bed very quickly, so the players have to put it to bed as well, because we were in that fight for a reason. And if we don’t want to be in that situation again, they have to better and I have to be better.

"The players must be up for the fact they have to fight to play in the team. For me, that starts on day one of pre-season and ends at the end of the season."

The Toffees have chance to redeem themselves in their final two pre-season games - away to Blackpool on Sunday, before they host Dynamo Kyiv on 29 July.