Late goal a 'sickener' for McInnes

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes was sickened by his side's late loss to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound, he said: "We were the far better team in the second-half. I enjoyed watching us get to the edge of their box time and time again.

"Any game of football is won or lost in both boxes. We would have won today, if we were better in their box. There was loads of efforts and decent moments in the game, in between the boxes we were fine but ultimately, we didn't do well in both boxes.

"At the very least, we should have come away with a 0-0. If we defend one last lump up the park, from the half way line, from the keeper... we weren't strong enough to deal with that and that was a real sickener for me.

"The narrative today should have been about the lack of cutting edge or will to stick the ball over the line. Now, we'll talk about not keeping a clean sheet.

[On Ross Callachan's yellow card] "For me, if the officials see it as I saw it - it is a red card. It's two-footed, it's a lunge. If that's not a red card, God help us. Between the four officials, they should have seen it. It's a red card all day long."