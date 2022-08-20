Dundee Utd 0-3 St Mirren: What did the manager say?

Dundee United manager Jack Ross: “Way, way, way below acceptable in terms of performance and the manner of the goals that we conceded. I think that’s the big thing about it.

“We didn’t do anything near enough to win, we deservedly got beat and deserve all the criticism that will follow and fall on my shoulders because it was not good enough in all aspects of play.

“At the moment we’re not giving ourselves a platform in terms of defending properly as a whole team.

"The fans have every right to be critical because the results we produced in the last three games have been nowhere near good enough, so there is no issue with supporters voicing criticism, anger, frustration and disappointment."