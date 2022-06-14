Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen, Leeds United's first two signings of the summer, are well known to Jesse Marsch and frequently combined on the right side for Red Bull Salzburg.

And while Aaronson, a tricky, box-to-box, attack-minded central midfielder will be welcomed, Kristensen has all the qualities needed to become an instant hit with Leeds fans.

Strong enough to bully Sadio Mane when Salzburg played Liverpool in the Champions League in 2019, Kristensen is the type of player who will be very difficult to beat in one-on-one situations. His leadership qualities meant he was made vice-captain at Salzburg, yet he has a touch of Gjanni Alioski madness about him, and he celebrates tackles and interceptions like Pontus Jansson.

Also, while his defensive positioning and awareness is of a high level, his stamina means he is a constant threat going forward. He is equally adept at cutting inside and taking shots as he is making overlapping runs and putting in crosses. Aerial duels are a strength too, and that's an area that has generally been below par at Leeds, despite some recent improvement with the emergence of Pascal Struijk.

Less than £10m is an absolute bargain for an international right-back who will spend his prime years at the club. A big rebuild was needed this summer and this is a fantastic start.