Aston Villa v Everton: Head-to-head record

Since returning to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa are unbeaten in all six of their league games against Everton (W4 D2); they are the only side they’ve faced in all three seasons since then and not lost against.

Everton have failed to score in each of their previous three away Premier League matches against Aston Villa, attempting 38 shots without success. They are the only side they’ve faced in each of the past three seasons and not scored against on the road.

Everton won just two away Premier League games in 2021-22, their fewest in a season since 2003-04 (1), while the Toffees lost 13 games on the road, their most since 2000-01 (also 13).