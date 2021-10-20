'It's amazing what can make you happy as a Norwich fan'

Gary Gowers, Norwich City - My Football Writer, external

Consecutive goalless draws are hardly the stuff of racing pulses… unless you’re a Norwich City fan right now. So thin has been the gruel, nil-nils against Burnley and Brighton in our past two games have been met with a sense of relief across the Canary Nation.

The rest of the football world will be smirking no doubt – we get that – but when you’ve been thumped 5-0 by Man City, 3-0 by Liverpool and then beaten by Leicester, Watford and Arsenal before you even have a point on the board, you’d be amazed at what can make you happy.

The main talking point from the Brighton game was a miss by Josh Sargent; one that, in years to come, will find itself discussed in the same breath as Ronnie Rosenthal’s and that bloke from the 1960s who missed a last-minute penalty in the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final.

To paraphrase the late, great Eddie Waring… “Poor Josh”!