'Defence will be Gerrard's early focus'

Steven Gerrard’s first objective as Aston Villa manager will be to sure up a struggling defence, says the club’s former player James Collins.

Gerrard, who was confirmed as Villa boss on Thursday, takes charge of a side with the third-worst defensive record in the Premier League.

“They’ve conceded far too many goals this season,” Collins said on the Football Daily podcast.

“It has been their biggest downfall. He needs results instantly to get Villa out of the position they are in. They haven’t been creating an awful lot. They spent big on Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey, who haven’t performed, so they will have to be more defensively solid.

"There’s no doubt in my mind that will be Steven’s first port of call.”

Collins, who played for Villa between 2009 and 2012, believes Villa’s decision to take Gerrard from his role at Rangers represents “a great move for both parties”.

“They are going to get a young manager who is majorly ambitious,” added Collins. “He will go in with a squad who is struggling having been at a squad in Rangers who are full of coincidence, so he will have his work cut out.

“It’s a good move for both, one Steven will be hugely excited about. He was always going to come to the Premier League. He will be keen to show his managerial skills at the highest level.”

