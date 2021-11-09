Transfer news: Gerrard number one choice for Villa
- Published
Aston Villa have made Rangers manager Steven Gerrard their number one choice to succeed Dean Smith, although Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is interested in the role. (Sun), external
Smith, sacked as Villa boss at the weekend, could be handed an immediate return to football with Norwich City interested in him becoming their next manager. (Telegraph, subscription required), external
Meanwhile, Craig Shakespeare could join Claudio Ranieri's coaching team at Watford following his exit from Villa. Shakespeare was Ranieri's assistant at Leicester when they won the Premier League in 2016. (Football Insider), external