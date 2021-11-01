With Tottenham sacking Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge, we are asking for your thoughts on who should be the next Spurs manager.

Here are some of your views:

Jon: I agree the decision needed to be taken. All the stops need to come out now to get Conte or we can forget being a big club in England.

Anonymous: Nuno looked like a rabbit in headlights for most of his time. Style of football has been awful. He needed to go. Be bold, go and get Potter from Brighton.

John: Why don't Spurs give the job to Ryan Mason? At least the players tried when he was in charge last season.

Mick: I believe Conte doesn't want to take charge of any club mid-season. How about Jurgen Klinsmann to see out this season and get Conte in the summer and allow him and Fabio to build a new team.

