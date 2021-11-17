Speaking at his first news conference as Norwich City boss, Dean Smith said: “It feels good to be here. I said last week I've only been out of work for four months and I didn't enjoy it. Losing the job one week then being re-employed in the Premier League the following week is a good week.

"If I thought it was a risk I wouldn't have taken the job. We've got 27 games left and there are lots of points to play for.

"I've seen how progressive this club is. It's been difficult so far but our job is to keep us in the league this season and that's firmly what I believe we can do.

"The players have to go and perform and the win away at Brentford last time should give them confidence to build on."