T﻿ransfer news: Seagulls to hold contract talks with Trossard, Mac Allister

Brighton are planning to hold contract talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 23. (Athletic - subscription required)

M﻿eanwhile, Brighton are interested in Chile and Universidad de Chile midfielder Dario Osorio with Brentford, Leicester and Wolves also admirers of the 18-year-old. (90min)

E﻿lsewhere, Liverpool are weighing up a January move for Egypt and Pyramids winger Ibrahim Adel with Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Nottingham Forest also on the 21-year-old's trail. (90min)

