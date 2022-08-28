Forest 0-2 Tottenham: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper to BBC Sport: "We didn’t get anything from it [the performance]. The overriding feeling is never wanting to be happy if we’re not winning. That's the mentality I want from the players.

"That’s how we want to play. We did a lot of good things in the performance today. Our build-up play was excellent. What we didn’t do was the hardest bit and threaten the goal enough. We had enough opportunities to do that. We had some chances we should have done better with. We should be getting efforts on goal.

"For all the positive things people will say we do those things to try to score goals and we didn’t do that today."

On Morgan Gibbs-White: "It’s not ground-breaking fees. A lot of players have come for more than he has. A lot of the numbers reported aren’t true. I thought he was excellent. A really good impact."

On whether they will improve once they gel: "We hope. The idea is to keep progressing and building. If we get it right, we could be a good team. That's what we want. We’ll stick to that plan. We play Manchester City next and they've had an extra day to prepare. Thank you Premier League for that."

On whether they are signing Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi: "I’ll find out now. I'm going to speak to the owners. He’s a good player."