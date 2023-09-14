Former England striker Tash Dowie says Liverpool's new duo of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister has been the best element of in a "really positive start" to the season.

Five midfielders left Anfield in the summer but Dowie says Jurgen Klopp's new acquisitions have really impressed.

"I love the midfield," she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have been the stand out.

"For me, Szoboszlai has everything, similarly to Jude Bellingham. He reminds me of a young Steven Gerrard."

A Liverpool supporter, Dowie admitted she was concerned during pre-season about the side's prospects but now is scouring the league table for further signs of encouragement.

"It is all about a good start for building momentum and confidence," she said. "Then you kick on from there.

"I am really impressed with how they have performed and there is a really positive vibe around the camp."

