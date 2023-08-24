Tottenham are preparing an offer for Nottingham Forest's £50m-rated Wales winger Brennan Johnson which could include players as part of a swap deal for the 22-year-old. (Mail, external)

Lazio have withdrawn their interest in signing Tottenham's 36-year-old France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Tottenham have rebuffed Barcelona's attempts to take Argentina attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 27, on loan. (Sport - in Spanish, external)

