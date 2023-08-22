Hacken's busy week

Swedish champions BK Hacken have been busy on the park, training for their Europa League play-off against Aberdeen on Thursday, but the Gothenburg side have also been busy behind the scenes this week.

Left-back Kristoffer Lund was a prominent figure in the side that won Hacken's first ever Allsvenskan title in 2022, but has moved to Italian side Palermo after what he called "a perfect ending" on the club's website.

To replace the 21-year-old, Hacken have moved quickly in the transfer market, signing Jacob Barrett Laursen from Belgian side Standard Liege.

Hacken's sporting director Martin Ericsson says that Laursen is "ready to directly help the club in Europe and in the Allsvenskan", so Dons fans can expect to see Laursen line up against Aberdeen on Thursday.