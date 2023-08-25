Bair feeling supported & ready to grasp striker mantle

Theo Bair is enjoying having "people that believe" in him at Motherwell and is ready to flourish amid the club's striker shortage.

The Canada forward netted on his Motherwell debut, the 1-1 draw with Dundee, to match the goal tally of his 18-month spell at St Johnsone.

“The boys and the environment are very positive, I've had a good time so far,” said Bair.

“The boys have been so accommodating and have helped me get comfortable and shown me around.

“A change of scenery and people that believe in me and that are confident in my abilities like I am has helped me a lot.

“The plan that the manager has and the way he spoke about what he's doing here with the club and the players he already has definitely got excited me to come here."

Bair, 23, and Conor Wilkinson are Motherwell's only two fit senior strikers for the next three months after injuries to Job Obika and Mika Biereth.

“I scored in the first game but even in the other games I think I showed those glimpses of quality," added Bair ahead of Kilmarnock's visit on Saturday.

“I definitely think I can do better with more games and more game time."