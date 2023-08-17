Line-ups from Tynecastle

Following Sunday's goalless draw with Kilmarnock, there are three changes to the Hearts XI - and surely a change of shape.

The big news: Aidan Denholm, 19, makes his first start for the club in midfield while Liam Boyce features from the off for the first time in a year.

The third player coming in is Stephen Kingsley, which should see Hearts move to a back three.

Peter Haring comes out the side with an ankle injury, while Alex Lowry and Kyosuke Tagawa drop to the bench.

Beni Baningime is nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad.

Hearts XI: Clark, Atkinson, Kent, Rowles, Kingsley, Cochrane, Denholm, Devlin, Oda, Shankland, Boyce.

Substitutes: McGovern, McFarlane, Grant, Nieuwenhof, Halliday, Forrest, McKay, Sibbick, Tait, Tagawa, Lowry.

Rosenborg XI: Hansen, Andersson, Reitan, Jenssen, Pereira, Skarsem, Borkeeiet, Nypan, Holse, Thorvaldsson, Frederiksen.

Substitutes: Tangvk, Skjelbred, Vaananen, Rogers, Rosten, Tagseth, Wiedesheim-Paul, Cornic, Holte.

Follow our live coverage here.