Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Evan Ferguson is understandably the man everyone is talking about following the hat-trick which fired Brighton to a 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

The footballing ability of the 18-year-old is obvious, but there is an equally important reason for his explosion on to the Premier League scene at such a young age.

Ferguson is wise and mature beyond his years. Countless teenage prodigies have never made the most of their talent having been blinded by the bright lights and money on offer from the 'big six'.

They then subsequently become lost in the academy system at clubs where young players are never given a chance to progress, their pathway to first-team football blocked by a desire for instant success and expensive signings made from elsewhere.

Ferguson has spoken about how he went on trial with Manchester United, Celtic, Everton and Liverpool before joining Brighton. The reason he opted for Sussex by the Sea? Because he knew it was the best place for him to develop and progress.

If Ferguson were at Old Trafford or Anfield, would he have been thrown in for a first-team debut at 16? Would he have been trusted to become a Premier League regular just two months after turning 18? Or would he still be playing under-23s football, unknown and unheralded behind other strikers costing tens of millions of pounds?

The reputation Brighton now have for handing young players opportunities to play is giving them an edge in the transfer market which goes beyond cold, hard cash.

Sensible individuals like Ferguson will see what moving to the Amex has done for the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ben White and choose Brighton.

And the ability to attract such players suggests the Albion will not be dropping out of the top 10 any time soon.

Get Brighton news and views sent to you