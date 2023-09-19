Full-time: Man City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade

European champions Manchester City came from behind to beat Serbia's Red Star Belgrade as they began the defence of their Champions League title.

It was a deserved victory for City who dominated at Etihad Stadium and created numerous chances.

Red Star caused a stir when Osman Bukari scored with their first shot on the stroke of half-time.

But City regained their composure with a double from Julian Alvarez and a fine strike from Rodri to pick up a victory.

Pep Guardiola's side have not lost at home in the Champions League since September 2018 and have reached the knockout stages in each of the past 10 seasons.

