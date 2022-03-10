Graham Potter is excited by "a proper game" against Liverpool on Saturday as Brighton seek to end their four-game losing streak.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in three against Jurgen Klopp's Reds but Potter is acutely aware of the challenge that awaits his team.

"I like playing against Jurgen's side," he said. "It's always a proper game where both teams want to be themselves, to attack and to play.

"Naturally, they've got a qualitative advantage over us, better players, better coach, but we'll try to use whatever advantage we can to get the result.

"It was a good game earlier this season and we want to get to the level we showed at Anfield.

Potter utilised Leandro Trossard in a false nine role as Brighton came from two goals down to draw on Merseyside in October and admits he's weighing up his options for the Amex rematch.

"You have to think of all sorts of plans against these sides," he said. "It becomes about whether the players can execute the plan and feel comfortable with it.

"It's much easier playing football on a tactics board but we're going to give it our best."