Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have won three consecutive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since a run of four in December 2009 under Martin O’Neill.

Leeds have lost six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since February 2004, while this is the first time they’ve lost four top-flight games in a row without scoring since March 1982.

Steven Gerrard's side have scored more than twice for the first time in 27 Premier League away games, since winning 3-0 at West Brom in December 2020.