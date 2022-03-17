Your views on the title race

Will Jordan Henderson be lifting the Premier League trophy again in May?

After Liverpool moved to within one point of leaders Manchester City, we asked how optimistic you are of winning the title this season.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Nigel: I'm a Liverpool fan and ecstatic that we're in for a proper fight for the title BUT I can't help but feel that Man City will still pip us by a few points. Although both our longest-standing rivals Everton and United are in terrible states right now, I think we may lose points against one or the other but here's hoping we are "back on our perch" come May!

David: Any team can have an off day with a bit of bad luck or strikers forgetting their shooting boots. City can afford one more off day than Liverpool, so odds are in their favour, but it will be fun to watch. I hope Liverpool manage it, so that their fans can celebrate this time round.

Musa: City really have the better looking fixtures but take nothing for granted. We have every reason to believe we can go all the way. We just need to start games better and like the boss said "If you are with us, you will enjoy the ride and we will go for everything. We are ready to go as much as we can."

Josh: Nine finals, enough said.

