Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces a fitness test having missed the defeat by Wolves on Sunday as he was unwell.

Defender Jonjoe Kenny is suspended following his red card in that match.

Newcastle's Joe Willock is available after illness, but fellow midfielders Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey remain doubts.

Long-term absentees Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Federico Fernandez are still on the sidelines.

