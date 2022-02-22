Burnley v Tottenham: What does the form show?

Burnley have won just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Spurs (D3 L8), winning 2-1 at Turf Moor in February 2019.

Tottenham have only failed to score in one of their 14 Premier League games against Burnley, a 0-0 draw in April 2015. Meanwhile, they’ve kept eight clean sheets against the Clarets in the competition.

The Clarets are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since January 2021 following their 3-0 win at Brighton last time out. The Clarets netted as many goals in that victory at Brighton as they had in their previous nine league games combined.