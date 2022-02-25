Howe to make a late call on Saint-Maximin

Eddie Howe said he will make a late call on Allan Saint-Maximin for Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford.

The Frenchman missed the 1-1 draw with West Ham after taking a kick to his calf against Aston Villa and has since been in France for treatment.

Despite photos on Instagram of the winger in an oxygen tent on Thursday, Howe is hoping he might be available to face the Bees.

He said: "Saint-Maximin we are going to make a late call on.

"He has been away getting intensive treatment. We said when he suffered the injury that it would not be long-term, so we are keeping our fingers crossed on him.

"In terms of his rehab, he has been away to get specialised intensive treatment abroad.

"We just wanted him to get the best treatment, the most intense treatment, that he could, and Allan has a relationship with a physio and clinic out in Monaco, so we felt it was good for him to go back.

"He's in a very good place and he is very eager to return."