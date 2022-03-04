Watford v Arsenal: Team news

Watford are without winger Ismaila Sarr, who suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend's 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Full-back Kiko Femenia is back in contention after missing the game at Old Trafford with a minor issue.

Arsenal welcome back Emile Smith Rowe, who sat out the win over Wolves because of illness.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is doubtful because of the calf injury that ruled him out of Thursday's match.

