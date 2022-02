Leicester City host Randers FC in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last 16 tie on Thursday.

The Foxes, currently 11th in the Premier League, have endured a difficult season so far domestically - but can they still achieve success in Europe?

What sort of team should Brendan Rodgers go for against the Danish side? Is this now a competition Leicester need to take seriously?

It's time to select your Leicester XI to face Randers FC