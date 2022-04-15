Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Brighton got a brilliant win at Arsenal last weekend, but it is hard to see a repeat of that result on their return to north London, because Tottenham are absolutely flying at the moment.

Spurs have won their past four games and with the Gunners, Manchester United and West Ham all dropping points recently, they are now in a strong position in the race for fourth place.

A couple more wins, and they could be even further ahead. They will know that, and that should keep them focused.

Joe's prediction: Tottenham are on a real upswing in form. I'm a huge fan of Son Heung-min - he has got to be one of the greatest players in the Premier League right now and he is a joy to watch because he loves playing, and you can tell. He and Harry Kane always know where each other are - they are almost telepathic, it's like watching two bats. 3-0.

