Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko says he has been "pleasantly shocked" by the depth of support he has received following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

The club have staged shows of solidarity with Ukraine prior to fixtures earlier this month while Mykolenko revealed his colleagues at the club have been offering to house people displaced by the conflict.

"A physiotherapist came up and said: 'I have a room, a bed for two people, those who have nowhere to live, we are ready to shelter them'," Mykolenko told the club's official website.

"Donny van de Beek, a world-class player, approached me and said: 'My father and I want to rent a house for people, whether in the Netherlands or in Poland'.

"I'm pleasantly shocked. I don't know how to thank these people."

Mykolenko has been capped 21 times by Ukraine and the 22-year-old captained Everton in the FA Cup tie against Boreham Wood, one week after the Russian invasion of his homeland.

"Everyone came up and asked how my family were, my friends," he said.

"I am grateful to the club for its support from all sides."