S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Hopefully somebody at Amex Stadium remembered to check there were still lightbulbs and taps left in the away changing room on Saturday evening.

After all, Chelsea have ransacked Brighton for everything else these past few months in a spectacular example of asset stripping.

Head coach. Assistant. First-team coach. Goalkeeper coach. Icon who captained the club to promotion to the Premier League. Recruitment specialist. Player of the season. And, with impeccable timing, 48 hours before they came to the Amex, Chelsea reportedly opened talks with the Albion’s head of recruitment.

That explains why Graham Potter and co got the reaction they did. The boos were relentless. Potter mocked with chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and “Potter, Potter, what’s the score?”

This was not just about Potter taking a job with vastly increased wages. Nobody could blame him. It was instead a response to Potter and Chelsea’s continual pillaging of Brighton. They seem to have no ideas themselves how to run a football club, so instead they just buy anything half-good about the Albion.

From high up in the West Stand, it felt cathartic booing Potter. He was now a pantomime villain, having managed to avoid that fate during his time in charge of Brighton, even when overseeing such memorable runs as 14 games without a home win, six defeats in succession and three months not scoring at the Amex.

The players did their part, responding to the febrile atmosphere by destroying Chelsea. The result and the behaviour of the crowd was Brighton’s way of saying you can buy our manager, coaches, technical staff and players but we will have the last laugh.

And boy, did we laugh.