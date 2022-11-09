'Disaster of a performance', 'gutless', 'recruitment has been terrible'

W﻿e asked for your reaction to Hibs' 2-0 home defeat by Ross County on Tuesday.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Daniel: Pathetic performance. Played without any bravery or tempo and resembled our poor performances last season. Really weak defending for the goals and offered no real threat over the full 90.

David: Another gutless and insipid performance from Hibs. I'm afraid this manager needs to go along with most of the signings. Frankly not close to being good enough.

Martin: Very Poor. The recruitment has been terrible. Some players in that team should never have been signed. I don't think it's a change of manager we need but a serious clearout and to bring in some actual quality. Lee Johnson should give some youth a chance to give some first-team players a wake-up call.

Anon: Was OK for 20/25 mins, then changes started; the more we made, the worse it got. Seemed to completely unsettle the balance of the team. But basics were poor (crosses, tackles, marking) and that about sums us up. As for Staggies - congrats on a highly professional performance - wasted time from minute one and fell over all night holding heads, knees etc.

Stephen: Quite simply it was a disaster of a performance by Hibs. I am extremely worried about where we will end up finishing the season. I don't think there is one player in that team that has improved us from last season. This could be a long, long season for us.

Anon: Worst performance at Easter Road so far this season. The game was so flat, there was no intensity from the team. Did not get any response from the defeat to Aberdeen. The team did not seem to grasp that crossing the ball into the box was not working. We've conceded five goals in three games from opponents crossing the ball into the box now. Defence is a shambles.