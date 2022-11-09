J﻿urgen Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders confirmed that goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Derby County as part of a rotated Liverpool team.

When asked about the Reds' wider selection plans, Lijnders mentioned the necessity for "freshness".

“First of all, we have to say that it’s a competition we like - probably, after last year, we love," he added. "It’s a cup to fight for.

"It’s a cup competition that represents our whole club."

W﻿ho do you think starts for the Reds? Predict Liverpool's line-up