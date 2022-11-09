Liverpool v Derby County: Team news
- Published
Jurgen Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders confirmed that goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Derby County as part of a rotated Liverpool team.
When asked about the Reds' wider selection plans, Lijnders mentioned the necessity for "freshness".
“First of all, we have to say that it’s a competition we like - probably, after last year, we love," he added. "It’s a cup to fight for.
"It’s a cup competition that represents our whole club."
Who do you think starts for the Reds? Predict Liverpool's line-up