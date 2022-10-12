Fulham have won just one of their past 10 league games against Bournemouth (D4 L5), winning 1-0 away from home in April 2019. Both meetings between the sides in the Championship last season ended level.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their past seven away league games against Fulham (W4 D3) since a 2-0 loss in April 1992.

The away side has won each of the past five Premier League meetings between two promoted clubs, with both Fulham and Bournemouth winning at Nottingham Forest so far this season. It’s the longest run of away wins in meetings between such sides in the competition’s history.

Fulham haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their past seven Premier League games (16 goals conceded in total) since a 0-0 draw with Wolves. The Cottagers have also lost back-to-back league games for the first time this season.