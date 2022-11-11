I﻿t's a clean sweep for Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe being named Premier League manager of the month for October after Miguel Almiron took the player award.

The Magpies earned more points than any other top-flight side last month, with Howe guiding his side to wins over Fulham, Brentford, Everton, Tottenham and Aston Villa, as well as drawing with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

I﻿t is the fifth time Howe has won the award, after doing so in February 2022 with Newcastle and March 2017, January 2018 and October 2018 with Bournemouth.